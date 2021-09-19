Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he would step down as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the completion of IPL 2021. Following this decision, which was uploaded in a video on RCB's social media handles, netizens expressed shock and sadness, as they are no longer going to see Kohli captaining RCB after this year. Here's how some netizens reacted to this announcement.

Speechless and frustrated:

September 16th - Virat Kohli announces to step down as Indian T20I captain after the T20 WC 2021. September 19th - Virat Kohli announces to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. I can't see my man like this 😭😭💔 He's frustrated and sad 💔 I'm speechless 💔 pic.twitter.com/P7401UVN8o — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) September 19, 2021

'Always with Virat Kohli'

Whether he is Captain or Not . We fans Always celebrate him and We always with you ❤️ Love You @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zEMMJoBvnL — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) September 19, 2021

Back to back sad news

End of an era indeed!

Not able to digest this :( I never thought there’ll come a day when Virat won’t be stepping onto the field as captain of RCB. End of an era. Thank for everything skip @imVkohli 🙏🏾 #rcb pic.twitter.com/6SNXstr2p4 — Navneeth Krishna (@navkrish55) September 19, 2021

This Twitter user would not support any team from now!

Officially not gonna root for any teams from now on. Just going to enjoy Kohli's batting. That's it... #KingKohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XJ0NzzuHRh — ℳя. 𓄂வில்லங்கம் (@Vineethian) September 19, 2021

Who thought it?

who thought his words will relate to us like this? 💔#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vKxvXojPWk — ` 𝐬 • ᥫ᭡ ࣪ (@Sru_tweetx) September 19, 2021

