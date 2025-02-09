India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by England national cricket team leg-spinner Adil Rashid during the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Kohli, who missed the first ODI due to a knee injury, scored five runs off deliveries, including one four. This was the fourth time Kohli has been dismissed by the wily leg-spinner in ODI cricket. The wicket incident happened during the 20th over of the chase. Adil Rashid bowled a lovely leg break on off stump. The ball turned away sharply and took a faint nick. Phil Salt gobbled it up and straightaway went for the review, to which Buttler agreed. When replays played, UltraEdge detected a clear spike, and Kohli was adjudged out. Earlier, England made 304 runs after Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets. Virat Kohli Makes Ball Boy’s Day! India Cricketer With Special Handshake During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Failure from Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dismissed for 5 in 8 balls#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/aTYk9FSDTc — siद्धाrTh (@sidD_OOO7) February 9, 2025

