Virat Kohli bagged the 'Fielder of the Series' medal for his incredible display of fielding during the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The star cricketer's fielding performances drew attention after he pulled off a wonderful running catch and acrobatic effort near the boundary, which saved a certain six. Fielding coach T Dilip announced the winner of the medal in the dressing room and the players broke out in loud applause as Kohli walked up and received the medal. BCCI shared the video of the same on social media. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024: ICC Shares Pic of Virat Kohli’s Valiant Fielding Effort Which Looks ‘Mirror Image’ of Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action.

Watch Video:

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 After a fantastic 3⃣-0⃣ win over Afghanistan, it's time to find out who won the much-awaited Fielder of the Series Medal 🏅😎 Check it out 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/N30kVdndzB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)