International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media and shared a photo of Virat Kohli's up-to-the-mark fielding attempt during IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 looks as same as Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. During the 17th over while Afghanistan was chasing the humongous total posted by the Indian cricket team, Karim Janat attempted to hit a shot which almost got through the boundary line and was restricted by Virat Kohli's top-notch fielding attempt. To this effort, ICC went on social media and captioned the image of Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as "Mirror Image". Virat Kohli Registers Most International Ducks by Indian Batsman, Achieves Unwanted Record During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

Have a look at the Photo shared by ICC

Excellent effort near the ropes!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)