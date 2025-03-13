The Indian Premier league (IPL) 2025 season is up around the corner and all the ten franchises have started their preparation for the upcoming season. Virat Kohli is still in the break post Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory. Ahead of joining the RCB team, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave him a new look. Hakim shared Kohli's picture with the new trendy hairstyle on Instagram. Fans loved the look and the pictures went viral on social media. ‘CID’ Arrests Mufaddal Vohra and Cric Crazy Johns in Connection With Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Captain Announcement Leak (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle Ahead of IPL 2025 Revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

