Marco Jansen's pictures with Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli from India's tour of South Africa in 2018 went viral after the latter was dismissed by the debutant in the first India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion on Wednesday. These pictures surfaced on social media and reports stating that Kohli was impressed with the left-arm pacer's performance when he was a net bowler back in 2018.

Indeed a Debut To Remember

Throwback to 2018:

Things Come Full Circle:

What a Story:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)