Marco Jansen's pictures with Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli from India's tour of South Africa in 2018 went viral after the latter was dismissed by the debutant in the first India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion on Wednesday. These pictures surfaced on social media and reports stating that Kohli was impressed with the left-arm pacer's performance when he was a net bowler back in 2018.

Indeed a Debut To Remember

A Debut to Remember for Marco Jansen, Getting Virat Kohli in Debut Test is Achievement 🔥#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/uK8hsyJZoA — CricketTalkWithPY (@CricketTalkPY) December 29, 2021

Throwback to 2018:

Things Come Full Circle:

Marco Jansen bowled to Virat Kohli in 2018 at nets and 3 years later, he got Virat Kohli on his Test debut. pic.twitter.com/8oi0WMKxnQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2021

What a Story:

Marco Jansen went from bowling to Kohli in the nets a few years ago to dismissing Kohli in an international game. Talented fella. pic.twitter.com/Rb9glVDZK2 — Vedant MK (@vkandaa) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)