Virender Sehwag Shares Video of Hospital in Surat Celebrating the Birthday of a COVID-19 Patient

In these times of gloom and the challenges we are facing, very heartening to see the spirit and commitment of our Doctors. Here doctors from Civil hospital in Surat celebrating birthday of a Covid19 patient. Hats off to our health workers. pic.twitter.com/KdZNiRrabI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2021

