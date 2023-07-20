Ayesha Naseem, an eighteen-year-old cricketer of the Pakistan women's team, announced her decision to retire from the sport. The young cricketer reportedly said that she wanted to live her life according to Islam and communicated her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board. Naseem, who had developed a reputation for clearing the boundaries with ease, has played four ODIs and 30 T20Is. ‘CTC vs In Hand Salary’ Fans Spot Mistake in Match Winner Prize Money Awarded to Babar Azam for PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023.

Ayesha Naseem Quits Cricket

