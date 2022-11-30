Washington Sundar scored a well-made 51 off 64 balls as he guided India to 219. Shreyas Iyer was second best scorer for India with 49 runs as rest of batsmen failed to get going. Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell scalped three wickets each. Trailing 0-1 in the series, India have set 220-run target for New Zealand.

India 219 All Out

Washington Sundar's maiden ODI fifty has pushed India to a modest total 👏 Watch the final #NZvIND ODI live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/1tsDRuiaj0 pic.twitter.com/IcsmB6YFDC — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)