Wasim Akram was officially inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's Hall of Fame ahead of the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on Sunday, February 20. The legendary fast bowler was presented a cap and a plaque by Sir Vivian Richards.

See Picture:

Wasim Akram formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame More details: https://t.co/QobqmWnMwK#PCBHallofFame pic.twitter.com/KRPzmIY8SN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 20, 2022

