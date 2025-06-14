Faf du Plessis continued to defy his age as he took a stunning one-handed catch in the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings match in MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 in Oakland on Saturday, June 14. This happened in the 14th over of the second innings, bowled by Adam Milne, when Michael Bracewell attempted to hit it aerially through the off-side. But the Texas Super Kings captain had other ideas as he let out a full-length dive and took a sensational catch with an outstretched right hand in the wide mid-off region. Michael Bracewell was going strong at 38 runs off 21 balls and that catch ended his stay. Texas Super Kings beat MI New York by three runs in the match. Major League Cricket 2025: Finn Allen Sets MLC Ablaze With Record-Breaking Ton As San Francisco Unicorns Thrash Washington Freedom (Watch Video).

Watch Faf du Plessis' Catch Here:

WHAT A CATCH BY FAF DU PLESSIS ‼️ This belongs at the top of @SportsCenter's Top 10. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3iKYrVLgLS — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 14, 2025

