South Africa star batter Dewald Brevis made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Brevis impressed everyone in his debut match for the five-time champions. The right-handed batter hammered a 'no-look six' against Kamindu Mendis on the first delivery of the 12th over. Dewald Brevis departed after playing a blistering knock of 42 off 25 deliveries with the help of one four and four sixes. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Anshul Kamboj Castle Sunrisers Hyderabad Batsman During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Dewald Brevis Hammer a ‘No-Look Six’

Baby AB Takes Off! 🏏🙌🏻#DewaldBrevis announced his arrival for #CSK in style! Smashing 3 massive sixes off #KaminduMendis in the 12th over! What a debut knock! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/uCvJbWdEiC#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/5n5KqBMzWD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2025

