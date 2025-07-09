Having starred for India in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 with a 10-wicket haul, helping the Indian national cricket team to a memorable victory, cricketer Akash Deep has become a household name. However, Akash, like several cricketers, had to come up through the ranks, which included playing tennis ball cricket, which the star Indian pacer did during his initial days. An old viral video on social media has resurfaced, in which Akash Deep can be seen troubling batters with his deception in pace and also claiming two wickets in the process. Check cricketer Akash Deep's old viral video below. Emotional Akash Deep Reveals His Sister Has Cancer After Team India’s 336-Run Win in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

Akash Deep's Humble Beginnings

Akash Deep Bowling in Tennis Ball Cricket 🏏 A Struggle from Local to International 👏🏻 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pTTyR18rOA — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 9, 2025

