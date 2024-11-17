Desperate for a win, the Melbourne Stars women’s cricket team will face Brisbane Heat next in the WBBL 2024 season. The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat WBBL 2024 match will begin at 08:25 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 17 at the Drummoyne Oval Stadium. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. Lizelle Lee Registers Highest Score by Batter in Women's Big Bash League, Smashes 150 Runs During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Innings Highlight).

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live

