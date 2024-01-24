West Indies are set to face Scotland in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24. The West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19 match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will not be available in India on the Star Sports Network. But fans who are keen on watching live streaming online of this contest can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Today's Matches at ICC U19 World Cup 2024

Three crucial #U19WorldCup fixtures take centrestage on Wednesday 🏏 Details on where to catch the action ➡️ https://t.co/bByQ5YAmkH pic.twitter.com/3p6GCX0vLe — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)