West Indies Women's National Cricket Team captain Hayley Matthews turned up for a men's club match in Barbados, where she made her presence felt with a crucial half-century. The all-rounder who last was in action at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2025, represented the ESA Field Pickwick side against SigniaGlobe Financial BCA Youth in a three-day game in the Barbados Cricket Association's Elite Division League. After scoring just two runs in the first innings, Hayley Matthews made an impact with a solid 60-run knock that came off 71 deliveries. She also picked up a wicket in the second innings of the match. A video which has gone viral on social media showed the West Indies Women's National Cricket Team captain play some delightful shots, which included some wonderful drives and cut shots. Kathryn Bryce, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana Nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for April 2025.

Hayley Matthews Features in Men's Club Match in Barbados

