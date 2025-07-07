Virat Kohli was spotted publicly first time after the trophy-winning celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the IPL as he was spotted in the stands of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club with wife Anushka Sharma attending the Wimbledon 2025 round of 16 clash between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. Djokovic secured a win in the end, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and proceeded to the quarterfinal. Kohli shared a story on Instagram with the caption 'What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator'. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend Wimbledon 2025 in London, Celebrity Couple Spotted in the Gallery During All-England Tennis Championship Match (See Pic).

Elated Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story

🚨 Virat Kohli on Instagram : “What a match. Business as usual gladiator Novak” Novak and Kohli are great friends and fans of each other. pic.twitter.com/fXhrw0cFkM — SK (@Djoko_UTD) July 7, 2025

