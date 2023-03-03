India face an uphill task at hand if they are to beat Australia in the ongoing third Test match in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Men in Blue were bowled out for just 163 runs in their second innings, with Nathan Lyon being the wrecker-in-chief, having figures of 8/64. With that effort, Australia just need 76 runs to win the 3rd Test match in Indore. India will need to break a 141-year-old record in Test cricket if they are to pull off a miraculous win over Australia. The lowest score that has ever been defended in a Test match is 85 and it would require a magical performance from the Indian bowlers if they end up breaking this record. For the record, India have never successfully defended any total less than 100 in Tests. Usman Khawaja Takes a Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

