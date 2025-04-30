Social media was taken by storm when a clip went viral which saw star Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav playfully slap Rinku Singh following the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 clash. Rinku and Kuldeep are very good friends since their KKR days and have played domestic cricket together for Uttar Pradesh. It was a friendly banter between them. But the incident definitely refreshened fans their memories of the slapgate incident from IPL 2008, the inaugural edition. Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth during the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match which became a big scandal in the future. KKR Reacts to Viral Video Showing Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh After IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

Slapgate Memories Refreshened by Rinku-Kuldeep Incident

@BCCI @JayShah why are we not talking about this? Previously when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth that became a big issue. This slap definitely wasn't playful. Look at Rinku's reaction. This happened right in front of @ShuklaRajiv & action needs to be taken against Kuldeep! pic.twitter.com/Xjwc5jPBTi — Alroy Martin (@Alroy_Martin_7) April 30, 2025

