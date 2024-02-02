Apart from being a stellar cricketer, Rohit Sharma is a pretty good actor as well. The Indian captain had a cameo in the Bollywood movie 'Victory' which was released way back in 2009. The movie had Harman Baweja in the lead role and the old video clip of Rohit's performance is going viral. In the video, Rohit is seen batting in the nets and was hit on his foot, which caused him to limp and fall in pain. Sharma was subsequently ruled out of the next match where he is replaced by Baweja, who plays the role of Vijay Shekhawat in the movie. 'Ye Photo Bhi Kitna Acha KICHCHA Tha…’ Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Lovely’ Meeting With Kichcha Sudeep As He Reacts to Picture of Him and Kannada Film Star.

