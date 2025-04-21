In the fourth match of the inaugural edition of the North American T20 Cup, looking to overcome a loss, Cayman Islands will play Bermuda on April 21. The USA vs CAY T20I match will be played at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town, and will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the North American T20 Cup 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can find online viewing options of the CAY vs BER T20I match on FanCode, who will provide streaming of the North American T20 Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 59. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

North American T20 Cup 2025

Get ready for the North American Cup 2025! 🏆 Five nations — USA, Canada, Bahamas, Bermuda & Cayman Islands — battle it out from April 18 to 27 in the Cayman Islands! 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇧🇸🇧🇲🇰🇾 #NorthAmericanCup #USAcricket #CricketCanada #CaymanIslands #BermudaCricket pic.twitter.com/TZLhyLYVEm — wicketbuzz (@wicketbuzz) April 10, 2025

