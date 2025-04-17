In the first match of the ongoing Central American Cricket Championships 2025, Costa Rica will lock horns against Mexico on April 17. The Costa Rica vs Mexico T20I match will be played at Clayton Panama in Panama and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the Central American Cricket Championships 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. Similarly, online viewing options will also not be available in India, with no digital partner for the Costa Rica vs Mexico T20I match. Fans can check ICC's official website for live scores and updates for the Central American Cricket Championships 2025. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Central American Cricket Championships 2025 Live

Presentamos con emoción a la selección que representará a México en el Campeonato Centroamericano de Cricket 2025 en... Posted by Cricket México on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

