Denmark women national cricket team are clashing with the Isle of Man women national cricket team at the Happy Valley Ground, in Sotira, near Episkopi in the Limassol District of Cyprus. The Denmark vs Isle of Man Cyprus Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 match will be played on Friday, April, 18, from 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India. So, fans looking for where to watch the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India will have no live telecast or live streaming viewing options for the DEN-W vs IOM-W match. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Denmark vs Isle of Man Cyprus Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Match:

** Schedule Announced - Women's T20I Quadrangular Tournament - April 2025 ** 1) Cyprus 🇨🇾 (Host) 2) Denmark 🇩🇰 3) Jersey 🇯🇪 4) Isle of Man 🇮🇲https://t.co/KMaitzHYCo — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging_96) March 27, 2025

