The Finland national cricket team will take on the Switzerland national cricket team in the first match of the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Finland vs Switzerland match will be held at the King George V Sports Ground, Castel and will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no live telecast available for the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Finland vs Switzerland match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 matches in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Finland vs Switzerland cricket match online. Rajeev Shukla Becomes Acting President of BCCI, Succeeds Roger Binny As He Chairs Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Committee Meeting: Report.

Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 Details

🇬🇬 Guernsey will host the Guernsey Tri-Series, facing off against Finland 🇫🇮 and Switzerland 🇨🇭 🏏 🗓️ 29–31 August 👉 Note: Isle Of Man 🇮🇲 were originally set to play, but Finland will replace them. 📸 Guernsey Cricket #CricketEverywherepic.twitter.com/ebGfm2bLmC — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)