The Hungary national cricket team will play their second match in the ongoing Eastern Europe Cup 2025 series on Friday, August 29. Hungary will face Croatia national cricket team at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The Hungary vs Croatia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no live telecast available for the Eastern Europe Cup 2025 series in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Hungary vs Croatia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 second match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Eastern Cup 2025 matches in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Croatia Eastern Europe 2025 cricket match online. What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

Eastern Europe Cup 2025 Details

🇭🇺 Hungary is set to host the Eastern European Cup! They’ll welcome their two neighbors for a series: 🇭🇺 Hungary 🇭🇷 Croatin 🇷🇸 Serbia 🗓️ 29–31 August 📸 Cricket Hungary #CricketEverywherepic.twitter.com/jyDOOjNtiV — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 26, 2025

