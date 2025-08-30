The hosts Hungary national cricket team are locking horns with the Serbia national cricket team in the fourth match of the Eastern Europe Cup 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The Hungary vs Serbia cricket match will begin at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup match is scheduled to be held at the GB Oval in Szodliget, Hungary. No, there will be no live telecast available for the Eastern Europe Cup 2025 series in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Eastern Cup 2025 matches in India either. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Serbia cricket match online. What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

Eastern Europe Cup 2025 Fixture Details

🇭🇺 Hungary is set to host the Eastern European Cup! They’ll welcome their two neighbors for a series: 🇭🇺 Hungary 🇭🇷 Croatin 🇷🇸 Serbia 🗓️ 29–31 August 📸 Cricket Hungary

