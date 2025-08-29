Eastern Europe Cup 2025 is all set to begin with the Hungary national cricket team and Serbia national cricket team facing each other in the first match on Friday, August 29. The Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup match is being held at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The Hungary vs Serbia cricket match will begin at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no live telecast available for the Eastern Europe Cup 2025 series in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Hungary vs Serbia Eastern Europe Cup 2025 match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Eastern Cup 2025 matches in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Serbia cricket match online. Rajeev Shukla Becomes Acting President of BCCI, Succeeds Roger Binny As He Chairs Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Committee Meeting: Report.

Eastern Europe Cup 2025 Details

🇭🇺 Hungary is set to host the Eastern European Cup! They’ll welcome their two neighbors for a series: 🇭🇺 Hungary 🇭🇷 Croatin 🇷🇸 Serbia 🗓️ 29–31 August 📸 Cricket Hungary #CricketEverywherepic.twitter.com/jyDOOjNtiV — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)