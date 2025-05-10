The Japan National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Cook Islands National Cricket Team in the 6th match of the Japan T20I Tri-Series on Saturday, May 10. The Japan vs Cook Islands match is slated to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan and it starts at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch Japan vs Cook Islands due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Japan vs Cook Islands live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match fee worth Rs 19. Interested fans can also buy a season pass for Rs 29 to watch the Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025 on FanCode. J Arunkumar Appointed Head Coach of Major League Cricket Team Golden State Grizzlies.

Japan National Cricket Team vs Cook Islands National Cricket Team:

Announcement 📣 日本,タイ,クック諸島が激突! 佐野市国際クリケット場いで日本代表を応援しよう！ 試合のライブ配信はYouTube ‘Japancricket’ で視聴、または ‘Japan Cricket’アプリでスコアを見えます。 Three nations. Japan, Thailand and the Cook Islands clash in an exciting Tri-series 🏏 pic.twitter.com/hU10DTlJ83 — Japan Cricket Association｜日本クリケット協会 (@CricketJapan) May 7, 2025

