In the second match of the ongoing Central American Cricket Championships 2025, Turks and Caicos Islands, who will be making their T20I debut as a nation, will face off against Panama on April 18. The Panama National Cricket Team vs Turks and Caicos Islands National Cricket Team T20I match will be played at Clayton Panama in Panama and will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the Central American Cricket Championships 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. Similarly, online viewing options will also not be available in India, with no digital partner for the Costa Rica vs Mexico T20I match. Fans can check ICC's official website for live scores and updates for the Panama vs Turks and Caicos Islands T20I match. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Central American Cricket Championships 2025 Live

🇹🇨 This week, our Cricket team jetted off to Panama to play in the 2025 Central American Championship Men's Category... Posted by Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission on Thursday, April 17, 2025

