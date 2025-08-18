Hurricane Erin was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday, August 17, as a tropical storm warning was issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands, with winds and heavy rains whipping the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. According to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami, Hurricane Erin, which is the first Atlantic hurricane of 2025, reached Category 5 status before weakening, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kph. Meanwhile, a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Hatteras Island due to predicted coastal flooding and ocean overwash from Hurricane Erin. NHC has issued thunderstorm warnings for Turks and Caicos and the southeast Bahamas. "Coastal #NorthCarolina and #Bermuda should monitor Erin's progress. The risk of life-threatening surf & rip currents at U.S. East Coast beaches will increase significantly early this week," NHC said in a post. Hurricane Erin Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Storm Intensifies Into Category 5 Storm As Erin’s Outer Rainbands Produce Gusty Winds and Heavy Rains Across Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Erin Live Tracking on Windy

NHC Shares Hurricane Erin Updates

8/17 5PM EDT: Hurricane #Erin Key Messages: TS Warnings are up for Turks & Caicos and southeast Bahamas. Coastal #NorthCarolina and #Bermuda should monitor Erin's progress. The risk of life-threatening surf & rip currents at U.S. East Coast beaches will increase significantly… pic.twitter.com/DhDjvdv6nH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 17, 2025

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued for Hatteras Island

JUST IN - Mandatory evacuation order for Hatteras Island due to predicted coastal flooding and ocean overwash from Hurricane Erin pic.twitter.com/yqFARLitrs — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 17, 2025

