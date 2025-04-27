US President Donald Trump has called for the Panama and Suez canals to be free of charge for American ships. On Saturday, April 26, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said that American military and commercial ships should be allowed to travel through the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal free of charge. "Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America," his post read. The US President also said that he has asked Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, to immediately take care of and memorialise the situation. Notably, the Panama Canal carries about 40 per cent of America's container traffic each year. ‘Vladimir, Stop’: Donald Trump Threatens to Deal ‘Differently’ With Vladimir Putin After Recent Russian Airstrikes on Ukraine.

American Ships Should Be Allowed To Travel Free of Charge

American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 26, 2025

Trump Says Panama and Suez Canals To Be Free of Charge for US Ships

BREAKING: Trump calls for Panama and Suez canals to be free of charge for American ships pic.twitter.com/Qk15G8RX1x — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 26, 2025

