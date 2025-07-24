Match 12 of the ongoing Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in Singapore, hosts Singapore national cricket team, will face off against the Hong Kong national cricket team on July 24. The SIN vs HK T20I match of the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Singapore National Cricket Ground and will start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the lack of an official broadcaster in India means fans will not have a TV telecast viewing option. However, FanCode owns the digital rights in India for the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025, and will provide the Singapore National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team T20I match on their app and website, which will require a pass. Hong Kong Beat Samoa By Three Wickets in Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025; Darius Visser's Century in Vain As Kalhan Challu Hits Destructive Knock To Help Chasing Team Win.

Singapore vs Hong Kong Live Streaming

Critical match ahead, determining which team will advance to the finals. Stay tuned for all the live action in the battle between Hong Kong, China and Singapore! 🏏 Hong Kong, China won the toss and chose to bat first. Livestream: https://t.co/ZlcvB6e5Zx#hkcricket #cricket… pic.twitter.com/nsvad1mnjo — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) July 24, 2025

