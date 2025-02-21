Karachi [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton continued his fine resurgence across all formats of the game in 2025, becoming the first South African player to score a century on his ICC Champions Trophy debut.

Rickelton accomplished this feat during his side's ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against Afghanistan at Karachi on Friday.

During the match, Rickelton scored 103 in 106 balls, with seven fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 97.16.

Now, he is the first Proteas to score a century on CT debut. He has joined legends like Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis to have centuries in the tournament.

Rickelton has joined former Proteas batter Gary Kirsten as the second South African player to score century on ICC tournament debut, with Kirsten having smashed 188 against UAE during his ICC Cricket World Cup debut in 1996 at Rawalpindi.

With this, the 28-year-old continues his fine all-format form this year so far. He started the year with a magnificent 259 against Pakistan at Cape Town in Tests and followed it with a fine, title-winning SA20 season three for MI Cape Town. In the tournament, he made 336 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 178.72, with three fifties, becoming his side's top run-getter.

Now, he has secured a century in the Champions Trophy, marking a memorable debut in the ICC event.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and opted to bat first. A 129-run stand for the second wicket between Rickelton (103 in 106 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Temba Bavuma (58 in 76 balls, with five fours) was a standout for Proteas. Later, half-centuries in the middle order from Rassie Van Der Dussen (52 in 46 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Aiden Markram (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) took them to 315/6 in 50 overs.

Mohammad Nabi (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azhmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each. Afghanistan needs 316 runs to win. (ANI)

