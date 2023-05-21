Some bad news for the fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium and fans waiting to see the chances of IPL 2023 playoffs stay alive for RCB as some drizzle has started in Bengaluru and the untimely rain has forced the toss of the RCB vs GT, last league match of the season to be delayed. After some heavy showers in the afternoon, the rain temporarily stopped, but returned again a few minutes earlier.

Toss in RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match at Bengaluru Delayed

🚨 Update from Bengaluru 🚨 Toss has been delayed due to rains 🌧️ Stay tuned for further updates. #TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/g2uYIVlYzw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

