Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate Suresh Raina after the latter opened an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam. The former India and CSK batter announced the launch of his restaurant in the Dutch city and shared snaps of the place and himself in the kitchen at work. Kohli took to Instagram stories to share a note for Raina which read, "Well done bro @sureshraina3. Congratulations and next time we're in Amsterdam, we will definitely come over." 'When in the Tube' Virat Kohli Is the 'Hot Dude Reading' Tabloid in Latest Instagram Post! View Pic of Star Indian Cricketer.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Suresh Raina for His Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam

Virat Kohli Congratulating Suresh Raina for his new restaurant. And he said "Next time we're in Amsterdam we will definitely come over". The special bond of Kohli & Raina. pic.twitter.com/1FEdpoqe9g — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 23, 2023

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

