Sunil Narine has missed the first two practice games of KKR ahead of IPL 2023 and is yet to arrive and join the squad. He was a candidate for the captaincy in the absence of Shreyas Iyer but ultimately the leadership duties went to Nitish Rana. Fans are worried about the star Carribean performer's availability for the first game against PBKS on April 1. Amidst this, report suggests that Sunil Narine's flight got rescheduled and that his what has delayed his arrival, he is currently boarding his plane and will be available for Kolkata Knight Riders' season opener against Punjab Kings. 'Venkatesh Iyer Unfiltered' Watch KKR Star Smash the Ball in the Nets Ahead of Clash With Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

Sunil Narine Availability Details

JUST IN: Sunil Narine’s flight from Trinidad got rescheduled due to inclement weather. He’s getting on one now and will be available for the opener on April 1. #IPL2023 #KKR — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)