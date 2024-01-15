India women's cricketer Harleen Deol went on to share a photograph with captain cool MS Dhoni on her Instagram page. Harleen captioned the image as "The moment which felt surreal. Cherishing every minute spend with my idol." She also mentioned that "it is already cold in India, but here is my captain cool moment." Harleen met MS Dhoni at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Dhoni has recently come back from Dubai after enjoying the holiday with family. Dhoni has also started training for the upcoming IPL 2024. Ram Temple Inauguration: MS Dhoni Receives Invitation for Pran Pratistha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic)

Have a Look at the Photos shared by Harleen Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Deol (@deol.harleen304)

