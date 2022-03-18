West Indies again held their nerve as they emerged victorious in a close encounter. Chasing a score of 141 runs, Bangladesh fell short by 4 runs as Hayley Matthews registered figures of 4/15 to take her side over the line. Shemaine Campbelle scored a fighting half-century.

West Indies win an absolute thriller 🔥 They beat Bangladesh by 4 runs in the final over.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/sOfT3qpzzS — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)