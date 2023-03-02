The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will take place between March 4-26 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Now ahead of that, Delhi Capitals have named Australia's World Cup winning Captain Meg Lanning as their skipper. Taking to Twitter, Delhi posted a video to confirm the news. Delhi Capitals will commence their WPL 2023 journey against Royal Challengers Bangalore next Sunday, March 4. WPL 2023: Jay Shah Unveils Mascot ‘Shakti’ Ahead of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Name Meg Lanning Captain

