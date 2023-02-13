Ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 auction, the Women's Premier League logo gets revealed. The logo was first unveiled by the wplt20 Twitter account. The inaugural edition of the tournament has five franchises participating- Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

WPL Logo Unveiled Ahead of the Women's Premier League 2023

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🙌 🙌 🎥 Presenting the Women's Premier League (WPL) Logo 👏 👏#WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/zHxTZ1Pc6z — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)