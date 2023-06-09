The ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia saw India’s top-four batsmen create history during the summit clash on day 2. On day 2 of the summit clash, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill combined together to create a unique feat for the first time in Test cricket history. This was the first time that the top batsmen of any team had got out between the scores of 13-15. The four batsmen were dismissed for knocks between 13 and 15 in an innings of a Test match. Rohit accounted for 15 runs, Gill managed 13, while Kohli and Pujara scored 14 each. The record was highlighted by historian Abhishek Mukherjee on Twitter. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Scott Boland Dismiss Indian Batsman During Day 2 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Indian Team Creates Unwanted Record

This is the first time in Test cricket history that the top four in an innings have all scored between 13 and 15. Or even 10 and 16. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 8, 2023

