A lot of speculation has been around MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL. Considering the IPL 2023 season as his last, every venue CSK has visited, fans have rushed in to bid him their farewell. MS himself expressed gratitude for the fans multiple times on the love they have provided him and at times dropped hint indicating this season being his last. But ahead of the game with LSG, MS provides a twist to the tale when he replies to a question by Danny Morrison saying 'You've decided it is my last IPL'. Fans are hopeful again after this statement as they wait for their 'Thala' to show up again next season.

MS Dhoni Drops Another Hint on IPL Future

MS Dhoni Cryptic Hint

MS Dhoni Teases Comeback

