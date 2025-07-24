India national cricket team Test side vice captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is suffering from a fractured toe, faced in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, and has been advised to get full rest for the next six weeks. Following the news of his injury, his IPL team owner Sanjiv Goenka has extended warm wishes towards the player for a speedy recovery. Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka posted a picture of Rishabh Pant and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rishabh. You’re a fighter, and we know you’ll come back stronger." Rishabh Pant was roped in by LSG ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions, for a staggering 27 crores INR, making him the costliest player in Indian Premier League history. He is the captain of LSG. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy After Fracturing Toe During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Sanjiv Goenka Extends Warm Wishes Towards Rishabh Pant

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rishabh. You’re a fighter, and we know you’ll come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/ykqkOTd2uQ — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) July 24, 2025

