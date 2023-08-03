Chris Hughes, a TV presenter for the BBC grabbed the spotlight after he made a controversial remark towards Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown on the sidelines of The Women's Hundred 2023. Hughes was interviewing Brown when said, "You're a bit of a Barbie yourself' after the cricketer said that she and her teammates had gone out for watching the movie. "You're a little Barbie yourself… aren't you, with your blue eyes?" he remarked. Moreover, he also referred to her earlier as a batsman, instead of the gender-neutral term 'Batter'. The BBC later warned Hughes over his comments, stating that they were, "not appropriate." Netizens expressed their unhappiness after the video of this interview went viral.  Matthew Wade Produces Stunning Fielding Effort To Prevent a Six During London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video).

