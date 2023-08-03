Chris Hughes, a TV presenter for the BBC grabbed the spotlight after he made a controversial remark towards Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown on the sidelines of The Women's Hundred 2023. Hughes was interviewing Brown when said, "You're a bit of a Barbie yourself' after the cricketer said that she and her teammates had gone out for watching the movie. "You're a little Barbie yourself… aren't you, with your blue eyes?" he remarked. Moreover, he also referred to her earlier as a batsman, instead of the gender-neutral term 'Batter'. The BBC later warned Hughes over his comments, stating that they were, "not appropriate." Netizens expressed their unhappiness after the video of this interview went viral. Matthew Wade Produces Stunning Fielding Effort To Prevent a Six During London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video).

The absolute state of this @BBCSport "Batsman" "You're a bit of a Barbie yourself" So much great young journalistic cricket talent in the UK, and you hire that clown @chrishughes_22, because demographics, innit pic.twitter.com/f7FwAtQjR9 — Always Look On The Bright Cider Life 🍎🏏🍎🏏🍎 (@somersetpodcast) August 1, 2023

Shocking from @chrishughes_22, this The female players in The Hundred should be getting interviewed about the cricket just like the men, not aggressively flirted at https://t.co/yPnMbQrYKm — Matthew Leggett (@RealMattLeggett) August 2, 2023

cricket is full of phenomenal broadcasters, who have a genuine passion for the game, yet random social media celebrities get a shot because we need to appeal to the ‘kids’ and then we get instances like this https://t.co/phH7ecm5xO — paige (@paigecaunce) August 2, 2023

@thehundred going well again. Well done again @BBCSport - nailed it 🤦‍♂️ It's like Cricket, but more creepy. https://t.co/SnkPYDKmGQ — Kenny J Perry (@kpe230) August 2, 2023

Had to rewind to check id heard it right. Took a while to go back a few decades but yep, there it was. pic.twitter.com/0BBzyjpUTn — George Elsby (@George_E) August 1, 2023

Maitlan Brown This “little Barbie with blue eyes” is a: Pro cricketer Designer: https://t.co/a2pkXUFqxx Podcast host: https://t.co/a2pkXUFqxx Plus triathlete, keen gardener, chef, golfer & more…. https://t.co/4hKfT6b2LS — Georgie Heath🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) August 2, 2023

oh lord. So much wrong with this. Should probably be nowhere near covering women's sport if this is the kind of stuff he says https://t.co/MHbOgkxvzE — Yosef Mordechai Coleman (@yosecakes) August 1, 2023

