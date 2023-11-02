Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal attends the India vs Sri Lanka ICC CWC 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. His picture goes viral as fans spots in the stands cheering for Team India. Chahal was in contention to be selected for Team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign but he unfortunately didn't make the cut to the squad. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were in a much better position and selected ahead of Chahal as they showcased better batting skills along with their bowling as well. Sara Tendulkar’s Disappointed Reaction Surfaces After Shubman Gill Falls for 92 Runs in IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Yuzvendra Chahal Attends IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium

