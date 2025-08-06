Did Dhanashree Verma 'demand' diamonds from Yuzvendra Chahal after the couple had a quarrel? The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, officially got divorced earlier this year and this was after months of speculation and rumours hinting at their separation. On March 20, a Gurgaon court officially granted Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma a divorce, thus bringing an end to their five-year marriage. In a recent podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about how the episode of his divorce with Dhanashree Verma hampered his mental health, to the point where he started to have suicidal thoughts. However, with Yuzvendra Chahal's recent interview on his divorce going viral, let us take a look at what he had said in an old interaction about Dhanashree Verma and her asking for diamonds after every quarrel. 'Had Suicidal Thoughts, Slept For 2-3 Hours Maximum' Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Struggle With Mental Health (Watch Videos).

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks of Dhanashree Verma 'Demanding' Diamonds

The whole talk about Yuzvendra Chahal speaking about Dhanashree Verma 'demanding' diamonds from him after every quarrel is from the cricketer's appearance at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2024. The cricketer had turned up at the dance reality show to show support for his then-wife Dhanashree Verma, who was a contestant. And after her performance, the show hosts had come up with a fun guessing game involving the two. During the game, Dhanashree Verma had picked up a board which had 'Diamond' written in Hindi and Yuzvendra Chahal, in a bid to explain to her what it was, jokingly teased her saying, "Jo humesha aap demand karte ho. Jab bhi ladhayi hoti hai uske baad kuch na kuch aap demand karte ho." (What you always demand after a quarrel. Whenever we fight, you always demand something or the other) he said while pointing out to the diamond earrings he wore. Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on His Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash, Slams Fans for Calling Her ‘Housebreaker’ (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal's Interview on Divorce With Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma was caught by surprise at this remark and light-heartedly responded with a "What??" However, Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly cleared the air around this, stating that Dhanashree Verma never wanted diamonds or anything apart from a simple apology. Yuzvendra Chahal, in his recent interview on his divorce, also explained his 'Sugar Daddy' T-shirt, which he wore at his divorce hearing and said that he wanted to give a message in response to something which took place from Dhanashree Verma's side. Yuzvendra Chahal also addressed his dating rumours with RJ Mahvash.

