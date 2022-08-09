The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games came to an end on August 08, 2022. The closing ceremony was held on Monday which marked the official end of CWG 2022. The event saw performances by various artists from Birmingham such as Jorja Smith, and Dexys as well as from Ozzy Osburne and Tony Iommi.

Performance by Ocean Colour Scene

Dexys Performing 'Come on Eileen'

West Midlands' Emergence from WWII

Flagbearers from the Nations

Jorja Smith

Golden Performance

Lowering of the Commonwealth Flag

Members of Black Sabbath Performing Paranoid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)