The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games came to an end on August 08, 2022. The closing ceremony was held on Monday which marked the official end of CWG 2022. The event saw performances by various artists from Birmingham such as Jorja Smith, and Dexys as well as from Ozzy Osburne and Tony Iommi.

Performance by Ocean Colour Scene

Birmingham was the third most bombed City during World War Two - but from the rubble came hope. To the soundtrack of 100 Mile High City from Solihull band @OCSmusic, we see the city recovering from the ruins as the Closing Ceremony gets underway!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/FYJDLANj76 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Dexys Performing 'Come on Eileen'

🤩Here come @DexysOfficial! Did you know that ‘Come on Eileen’ was the biggest selling single of 1982 in the UK, topping the charts in Britain and America?#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/lRlHqTrXK1 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

West Midlands' Emergence from WWII

The West Midlands rises again. Symbolising Birmingham emerging from the rubble of World War Two, it reminds us of the vibrancy of the host city. 💫#CommonwealthGames | #ClosingCeremony | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/3RTNl89yiH — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022

Flagbearers from the Nations

The smiles say it all. 🤩 Our flagbearers and athletes proudly representing their country, celebrating an incredible 11 days of sport. #B2022 | #ClosingCeremony | #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/eHgtQy5Y3K — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022

Jorja Smith

🤩 @JorjaSmith gives an incredible performance at the Closing Ceremony and pays tribute to legendary Birmingham rockers @judaspriest! Did you know that Jorja, from Walsall, has been writing her own songs since she was 11!?#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/YC9IvdHSXb — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Golden Performance

⭐ Golden performance⭐ Walsall-born superstar Goldie and Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight come together to perform Inner City Life. Fair to say, spectators in Victoria Square enjoyed that one!#ClosingCeremony #Birmingham@MRGOLDIE + @Beverleyknight pic.twitter.com/VIuPMvfaqI — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Lowering of the Commonwealth Flag

There we go. The Commonwealth Flag has been lowered, and handed over to Team Australia, signifying the end of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games🥹@CommGamesAUS #BIRMINGHAM #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/aeNjw4V071 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Members of Black Sabbath Performing Paranoid

