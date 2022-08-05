Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Sakshi Malik assured medals for India in wrestling with victories in their respective categories. Bajrang Punia defeated George Ramm of England 10-0 and Sakshi Malik beat Etane Ngolle of Cameroon. Anshu Malik defeated Sri Lanka's Nethmi Poruthotage while Deepak Punia won a close contest against his Canadian opponent Alexander Moore.

Medals Assured for India in Wrestling:

