Pooja Gehlot is one win away from securing a medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after advancing to the semifinals of the Women's 50kg Wrestling event. She progressed after securing the top spot in her group.

Pooja Gehlot gets the win in the first match against Christelle Letchidjio from Scotland by technical superiority 💥🇮🇳#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ZIleljTzHU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2022

