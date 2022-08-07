Rohit Tokas won a bronze medal for India in the men's 67kg category boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. He lost 2-3 to Stephen Zimba of Zambia and hence settled for a bronze.

Bronze for Rohit:

Bronze medal for Rohit Tokas Rohit loses his Semis bout (67kg) to Zambian pugilist by split verdict (2:3). 👉 3rd loss for 🇮🇳 boxer today in 6 bouts today | One more to go #CWG22 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/d5Rr3m5TSz — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

